Takeshobo, Manga Creator Sue Cloudflare for Offering Service to Piracy Sites

Plaintiffs seek damages, removal of data on Cloudflare servers

The Kyodo news service reported on Monday that Japanese publisher Takeshobo and a male manga creator filed a lawsuit against web security company Cloudflare. The lawsuit alleges that Cloudflare is complicit in copyright infringement by offering its service to manga piracy sites. Takeshobo and the manga creator are seeking damages, and Takeshobo is also seeking the removal of all its manga data temporarily stored on Cloudflare's servers.

The plaintiffs claim that Cloudflare has provided service to manga piracy sites despite knowing that the sites are illegally offering manga. Among other services, Cloudflare can act as an intermediary between a server and its end users, providing content even when the original server is facing connection issues or distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Thanks to Christopher DeBono for the news tip.

Source: Kyodo