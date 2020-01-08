Anime Studio Story Game Launches for Switch on January 16

Trailer previews anime studio simulation game

Japanese gaming news website Famitsu revealed on Wednesday that Kairosoft will release its Anime Studio Story game digitally on the Nintendo Switch in Japan on January 16. Kairosoft began streaming a trailer for the Switch release.

The game will include Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language options.

The game launched for iOS and Android in 2015. Kairosoft describes the smartphone game:

Produce your own hit anime starring a character of your making! Select a face, body, and presto! Your completed hero can then explode onto the scene of your show, wowing watchers to rule the rankings! Categories include "Dateability," "Popular with Kids," and more! As the animaestro, only you can bring status to your studio! Speaking of your studio, equip it with a library, motion capture room, and even a theater! Educate your staff in the anime way to craft a classic that will echo through the generations! Ready to hit the drawing board?

Source: Famitsu via Siliconera