Kandagawa Jet Girls PS4 Game's Prologue Video Streamed

Jet ski game launches on January 16

The official website for the video game of the Kandagawa Jet Girls multimedia project began streaming the game's prologue video on Tuesday.



The game will ship for the PlayStation 4 on January 16.

The game will feature girls in teams of two on jet skis. There will be Jetter (jet ski driver) and Shooter modes, as well as race battles.

The game will have a limited edition that will include packaging with art by Hanaharu Naruko , a game-original anime Blu-ray Disc titled "Koko kara Hajimaru Tokyo Girls Promotion" (The Tokyo Girls Promotion Starts Here), a two-disc soundtrack, an art book, and a DLC code to add the characters Yumi and Asuka from the Senran Kagura franchise as playable characters.

The project centers on girls who compete in jet ski races. Senran Kagura producer Kenichirō Takaki is working on the game for the project at Honey∞Parade Games. Takaki stated in March that development started on the project about a year and a half prior. He revealed Hanaharu Naruko ( Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- ) as character designer.

Yū Sasahara and Riko Kohara , the voice actresses for Rin Namiki and Misa Aoi, respectively, are performing the theme song "Kyōkaisen Girls" (Boundary Line Girls).

The project also has a television anime that premiered on October 8 and ran for 12 episodes. Hiraku Kaneko ( Tsuredure Children , The Qwaser of Stigmata ) directed the series at TNK ( High School DxD , Doreiku The Animation ). Go Zappa ( Nekopara , Beatless ) was in charge of series composition. Tsutomu Miyazawa ( Samurai Girls , Soul Buster ) designed the characters based on original designs by Naruko . Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime.