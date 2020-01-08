Shingo Honda's Kyoryū Senki Manga Ends on January 15

Manga about Yamato no Orochi dragon debuted on July 31

This year's sixth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shingo Honda 's Kyoryū Senki (Chronicle of the Great Dragon) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on January 15.

Honda launched the manga on July 31.The manga centers on Yamata no Orochi, a mythical dragon of Japanese folklore, resurrected in modern-day Japan. The second compiled book volume shipped on December 17.

Honda launched the Saiko Kuro (Saiko Black) horror manga in Monthly Shōnen Champion in September 2017, and followed it with Saiko Shiro (Saiko White) on the LINE Manga app in December 2017. Akita Shoten published both manga's two separate compiled book volumes in April 2018.

Honda launched Creature! ( Hakaijū ) in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2010 and ended it in June 2017. Akita Shoten published 21 compiled book volumes for the manga in Japan. Akita Publishing is releasing the series digitally in English. The manga revolves around a high school student who loses consciousness after an earthquake. When he wakes up, his fellow students have been killed by monsters who have suddenly appeared. The series inspired a live-action short in 2012.