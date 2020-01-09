Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime's English Dub Casts Steve Blum

Trailer previews Steve Blum as Kyogai

The official English Twitter account for the anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga announced on Wednesday that Steve Blum will voice the demon Kyogai. Kyogai appears in the anime's 11th episode, which will premiere in English on Adult Swim 's Toonami this Saturday. Aniplex of America began streaming a trailer that previews the character's English voice.



Aniplex of America describes the television anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

The anime premiered in April 2019, and it ran for 26 episodes. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. The anime will receive a sequel anime film.

Haruo Sotozaki ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Tales of Symphonia the Animation ) directed the television anime at ufotable ( Fate/Zero , Kara no Kyoukai , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ). ufotable was also credited for the scripts. Akira Matsushima ( Maria Watches Over Us , Tales of Zestiria the X ) was the character designer, with Miyuki Satō , Yōko Kajiyama , and Mika Kikuchi serving as sub-character designers. Yuki Kajiura ( Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero , Madoka Magica ) and Gō Shiina ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , God Eater ) composed the music. Hikaru Kondo produced the series.

The original manga is inspiring a stage play in Japan. The play will run in Tokyo at the Tennōzu Ginga Gekijō from January 18-26, and in Hyogo prefecture at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe from January 31-February 2

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and Shueisha published the manga's 18th volume on December 4. Shueisha will publish the 19th volume on February 4. Viz Media is publishing the main manga digitally and in print.