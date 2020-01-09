Hiromitsu Takeda's Maken-Ki! Manga Ends in February

Manga inspired 2 TV anime, 2 OVAs

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on Thursday that Hiromitsu Takeda 's Maken-Ki! manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 9.

The manga's 23rd volume (seen right) previously revealed that the manga's 24th volume will be the final volume. The 24th volume will ship on March 9.

The story revolves around Takeru Ōyama, a boy enrolled in an elite school where the girls (and boys) fight with mysterious items called Maken. The student body includes the enigmatic girl Kodama, a girl named Inaho who calls herself Takeru's fiancée, and Takeru's childhood friend Haruko.

The manga launched in Fujimi Shobo 's Dragon Age Pure magazine in 2007, but moved to the publisher's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2009.

The manga inspired the 12-episode Maken-Ki! Battling Venus television anime series in 2011, and the 10-episode Maken-Ki! Battling Venus 2 television anime in 2014. Additionally, the Maken-Ki! It's Summer! It's Swimsuits! It's Training Camp! video anime shipped in 2012, and the Maken-Ki! Takeru Nyotaika!? Minami no Shima de Supo~n? video anime shipped in 2013.

Funimation released the first season on home video in 2013 and 2016, and the second series in 2016. Funimation released the Maken-Ki! It's Summer! It's Swimsuits! It's Training Camp! video anime along with the show's first season.