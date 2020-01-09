Live-Action Saint Young Men III Season's Promo Video Streamed

New season premieres on January 11

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Hikaru Nakamura 's Saint Young Men ( Saint Oniisan ) manga began streaming a promotional video for the show's third season on Thursday.

The new season will premiere on NHK on Saturday, January 11 and Saturday, January 18. The new season will air five episodes on each day. In addition, the second half of the show's second season will air on January 25. (The season's second half was originally scheduled to air on October 12, but was delayed due to Typhoon Hagibis).

The returning cast and staff include Ken'ichi Matsuyama (live-action Death Note , Gantz ) as Jesus and Shōta Sometani (live-action Parasyte , Bakuman. ) as Buddha. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. films) is returning to direct the sequel and pen the script.

The first 10-episode season premiered on Kakao Japan 's Piccoma TV streaming service in October 2018. The second season began streaming on Piccoma TV on June 1, and also screened in theaters beginning on June 6.

The comedy manga imagines if Buddha and Jesus shared a low-rent Tokyo apartment. Nakamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2006. The manga won the Short Story award at the 13th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2009, and was also nominated for a Manga Taisho award in the same year.

The manga inspired an anime film that premiered in Japan in May 2013. The manga's eighth and ninth volumes both bundled original anime DVDs when they shipped in December 2012 and July 2013, respectively.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.