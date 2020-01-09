New Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Anime Gets 13 TV Episodes, Unaired Episode

Series premiered on Tuesday

The official website for the new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series revealed on Wednesday that the anime will get two Blu-ray Disc and DVD box releases. The box listings reveal that the anime will have 13 episodes and one unaired episode. The first box will ship on April 2, and it will include seven episodes. The second box will ship on May 8, and it will have six episodes plus the unaired episode.

The new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series premiered on AT-X on Tuesday . Funimation is streaming the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it airs in Japan. Funimation will also stream an English dub .

Takayuki Hamana ( Library War , Mushibugyō , The Prince of Tennis ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN , and Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Yowamushi Pedal ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida ( Big Windup! , Cells at Work! , Yowamushi Pedal ) is designing the characters based on the novel illustrations by Yuuya Kusaka . Showtaro Morikubo is performing the anime's opening theme song "Calling U" with his buzz★Vibes music unit. Fuchigami is performing the ending theme song "Yosō Funō Days" (Unpredictable Days).

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is releasing them digitally. The company describes the story:

Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?

Akita began the light novel series in 1994 with illustrations by Yuuya Kusaka . The new anime is commemorating the series' 25th anniversary. Akita debuted a new volume in the series on December 25, the first new volume in the light novel series in four years.