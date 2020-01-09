Pokémon Sword/Shield Games Get 2 Expansions

"The Isle of Armor" launches in June, "The Crown Tundra" launches in fall

The Pokémon Direct livestream presentation announced on Thursday that the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games are getting two expansions. Expansion passes will give players access to "The Isle of Armor" expansion in June and "The Crown Tundra" expansion in fall.

The expansion will feature new story content, characters, Pokémon (including version exclusives and Legendaries), Gigantamax forms of existing Pokémon, and gyms. Additionally, free updates will launch simultaneously with the two expansions that will allow players who do not purchase an expansion pass to obtain the new Pokémon in the release.

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch on November 15. The games sold more than 6 million copies in their first week to break the records for highest first-week sales of a Switch game and the fastest Switch game to reach 6 million units sold.

The starter Pokémon in the games' new Galar region are Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. New Legendary Pokémon include Zacian and Zamazenta. Several Pokémon got new Gigantamax forms, including Pikachu, Meowth, Eevee, Charizard, Butterfree, Drednaw, Corviknight, and Alcremie. New features include Dynamax and Max Raid Battles, Gigantamax forms, Poké Jobs, the Battle Stadium, Surprise Trades, and Pokémon Camp.

The games are inspiring a series of seven five-minute net anime shorts titled Hakumei no Tsubasa ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings ) by Studio Colorido ( Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , Fastening Days ). The first episode will debut on YouTube on January 15, with a new episode debuting every month thereafter.

The Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! games, the franchise's first games for the Nintendo Switch, shipped in November 2018. The games are set in the Kanto region of the first Pokémon games, and are specifically based on 1998's Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition.