The case files of Jeweler Richard TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visuals

Mystery anime premiered on Thursday

The official website for the television anime of Nanako Tsujimura 's Hōsekisho Richard-shi no Nazo Kantei ( The case files of Jeweler Richard or literally, The Mystery Appraisals of Mr. Richard the Jeweler) novel series revealed two prologue visuals and a promotional video featuring the visuals on Thursday.

The series premiered on Thursday on the AT-X channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The "heartwarming jewel mystery" series centers on the handsome jewelry appraiser Richard Ranashinha Dvorpian and the bright and cheerful college student Seigi Nakata as they uncover the hidden messages that lies within jewels.

The anime stars:

Takahiro Sakurai as Richard Ranashinha Dvorpian

as Richard Ranashinha Dvorpian Yūma Uchida as Seigi Nakata

Kana Hanazawa as Akiko Tanimoto , Seigi's classmate whose hobbies include gems and minerals

Yūichi Iguchi as Haruyoshi Shimomura, Seigi's friend



Tarou Iwasaki ( One Week Friends , Sweetness & Lightning , Ryoko's Case File ) is directing the anime at the studio Shuka ( Natsume's Book of Friends , Durarara!! , 91 Days ), and One Week Friends episode writer Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Hatsukoi Limited , Magimoji Rurumo ) is supervising the story and writing the scripts. Natsuko Kondou ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san chief animation director, One Week Friends episode animation director) is adapting Utako Yukihiro 's original novel character art for animation, and also serving as chief animation director.

Masakazu Kawazoe is serving as "Richard Supervisor" by overseeing the animation of Richard's bearing and movement. Real-life jewel appraiser and Japan Jewel Patent Judgment Association representative director Naokazu Kudō is supervising the anime's depiction of jewels. Nobuko Toda ( One Week Friends , Sweetness & Lightning ) is composing the music.

Singer Nagi Yanagi is performing the opening theme song "Hōseki no Umareru Toki" (When Jewels Are Born). The dance/vocal group Da-iCE are performing the ending theme song "Only for you."

Tsujimura launched the novel series with the first volume in 2015 under the Shueisha Orange Bunko imprint. The ninth volume shipped on August 21. Utako Yukihiro ( Devils and Realist , Uta no Prince Sama , B-PROJECT ) illustrates the series.