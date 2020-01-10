3D CG Anime 'OBSOLETE' Reveals Trailer for Show's Part II Premiering in Winter 2020

The official website for YouTube and Bandai Namco Arts ' new 3D CG anime OBSOLETE began streaming a trailer for the anime's "Part II" on Friday. The second part will feature episodes 7-12, and will premiere in winter 2020.

The first six episodes premiered on YouTube on December 3 for paid users, and the first episode premiered for free on the same date. The episodes then streamed for free once a week afterward, and all six are available now for free with English subtitles. Each episode is 12-13 minutes in length.

The show stars:

Masahiko Tanaka as Bowman of the U.S. Marine Corps

as Bowman of the U.S. Marine Corps Toshiyuki Morikawa as Miyajima of the U.S. Marine Corps

as Miyajima of the U.S. Marine Corps Jin Yamanoi as Loewner of the U.S. Marine Corps

as Loewner of the U.S. Marine Corps Wataru Takagi as Fernando of the U.S. Marine Corps

as Fernando of the U.S. Marine Corps Ryūzaburō Ōtomo as Zahir of the Outcast Brigade

Hiroki Yamada ( Kaze no Matasaburo ) and Seiichi Shirato (research for Jormungand , Joker Game , Princess Principal ) are directing the anime at the CG animation studio Buemon . Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Psycho-Pass ) is credited for the original work and is also supervising the series' scripts. Skrillex and Nik Roos wrote and produced the anime's opening theme "obsolete," while TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND performs the ending theme "ORB-SOLUTION."

The "real robot" anime is set on Earth in an alternate timeline with 2.55-meter-tall (about 8.4-foot-tall) neurally operated mecha known as Exoframes (Enhanced Xenobiological Organic FRAMEs). The Exoframe technology originated from aliens who made contact with humanity in 2014, and asked to trade one ton of limestone in exchange for one Exoframe. Cheaper than aircraft, tanks, or firearms, and usable by anyone, Exoframe usage easily spread throughout the world.

Source: OBSOLETE anime's website, Bandai Namco Arts ' YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.