Dorohedoro TV Anime Previews Opening Sequence in Video

Series premieres on January 12

The official website for the television anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga began streaming the show's opening sequence video on Friday. The video features opening theme song "Welcome to Chaos" by the unit (K)NoW_NAME.

The anime will premiere on January 12 at 24:00 (effectively January 13 at 12:00 a.m.) on Tokyo MX . The anime will stream in Japan on Netflix , and Netflix will premiere the show before its premiere on Japanese television.

The anime stars:

Viz Media describes the story in the manga's first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) is in charge of series composition. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is designing the characters. [K]NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) are composing the music.

The science-fiction manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in 1999, and later moved to Hibana and then Monthly Shonen Sunday . The manga ended in September 2018. The manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in November 2018.