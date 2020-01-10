News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|243,476
|2,988,134
|2
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|59,349
|505,998
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|52,521
|495,639
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|40,905
|1,145,939
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|40,883
|2,659,009
|6
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|40,886
|195,128
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|35,385
|3,453,052
|8
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|34,696
|34,696
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|34,649
|1,263,710
|10
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|33,623
|336,995
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|26,402
|800,504
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|21,094
|3,252,760
|13
|NSw
|Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10, 2019
|17,473
|125,498
|14
|NSw
|Yo-kai Watch 4++
|Level 5
|December 5, 2019
|12,331
|46,896
|15
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|12,152
|747,589
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|11,170
|1,481,349
|17
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|10,738
|420,582
|18
|NSw
|Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū
|Konami
|June 27, 2019
|8,375
|210,529
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|7,632
|2,047,546
|20
|PS4
|Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|December 19, 2019
|7,382
|25,768
Source: Famitsu