Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 23-29

It's an avalanche of Pokemon news from the latest Pokemon direct - plus the PS5 logo, Platinumgames and more!

― Hello, TWIG friends! I'm back from MAGfest, and jeez, going to the east coast and back really takes a lot out of me for some reason. The event was great, but I feel like I'm still sleeping it off. Maybe I'm getting too old for this…. Nahhhhhhh. Anyhow, it's my duty as a good games person to...