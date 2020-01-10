News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Sword & Shield stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: December 23-29

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 243,476 2,988,134
2 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 59,349 505,998
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 52,521 495,639
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 40,905 1,145,939
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 40,883 2,659,009
6 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 40,886 195,128
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 35,385 3,453,052
8 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 34,696 34,696
9 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 34,649 1,263,710
10 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 33,623 336,995
11 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 26,402 800,504
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 21,094 3,252,760
13 NSw Disney Tsum Tsum Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10, 2019 17,473 125,498
14 NSw Yo-kai Watch 4++ Level 5 December 5, 2019 12,331 46,896
15 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 12,152 747,589
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 11,170 1,481,349
17 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Version! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 10,738 420,582
18 NSw Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū Konami June 27, 2019 8,375 210,529
19 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 7,632 2,047,546
20 PS4 Musou Orochi 3 Ultimate KOEI Tecmo Games December 19, 2019 7,382 25,768

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 16-22
