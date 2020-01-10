Saku Sakamoto Unveils Visual, 2021 Debut for Amrita no Kyōen Anime

The official website for Saku Sakamoto 's Aragne: Sign of Vermilion ( Aragne no Mushikago ) film unveiled a teaser visual for Sakamoto's newest anime Amrita no Kyōen (The Feast of Amrita) on Friday. The anime is a prequel spinoff to Aragne: Sign of Vermilion that will debut in 2021.

The story will center on a high school girl named Tamahi, who encounters strange creatures while navigating a gigantic apartment building.

As with Aragne: Sign of Vermilion , Sakamoto is producing the new anime film alone — he is producing the original concept, and also writing, animating, and directing the anime, and composing the music. Few anime productions of more than 60 minutes have featured a one-person production team in the past.

Sakamoto ran a successful crowdfunding campaign to help fund the Aragne: Sign of Vermilion anime on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Makuake . The project met its 2 million yen (about US$17,800) goal in March 2017. The staff then ran a successful Kickstarter campaign for an English translation and funds to screen the film at festivals. The campaign ran from September to October 2017. The film screened at the Fantasia Festival in Montreal, Canada in July 2018.

Sakamoto began working as a freelance anime creator in 2002. He directed NHK 's Minna no Uta . He also worked on 3D computer graphics for Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence and created a tourism anime short for Matsuyama City in 2014.

Sources: Aragne: Sign of Vermillion anime's website, Anime! Anime! (Kōtarō Nakase)