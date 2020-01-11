Archimedes no Taisen Manga Gets Stage Play in June-July

Manga inspired live-action film that opened last July

TOHO announced on December 16 that Norifusa Mita 's Archimedes no Taisen ( The Great War of Archimedes ) manga will get a stage play adaptation that will run from June 30 through July 16 at the Hibiya Theater Creation.

The stage play will star Hiroki Suzuki . Yūsuke Hisawa is directing the play, and Ken Yoshikawa is writing the script.

The manga is set in 1933, when the Imperial Japanese Navy is outlining the plans that would set the country on its course for the Pacific theater of the Second World War. The story centers on Maj. Tadashi Kai, a mathematical genius who wages his own war to uncover the truth behind a series of budget irregularities regarding the construction of warships.

Mita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2015. Kazunobu Gotō supervises the manga. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on November 6. Weekly Young Magazine had teased in October that the manga was approaching its climax.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on July 26.

Mita is also known for the Investor Z and Dragon Zakura manga.

