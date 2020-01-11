'Medamayaki no Kimi Itsu Tsubusu?' Manga Creator Gō Ōhinata Launches New Manga

Hoshi no Saigo Meshi series centers on topic of final meal

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine revealed on Saturday that Gō Ōhinata will launch a new manga titled Hoshi no Saigo Meshi (A Star's Final Meal) in the magazine's March issue on February 12. The manga will feature on the cover of the March issue, and will include an opening color page.

The food gag manga follows an editor named Hoshino and her fiancee Kōhei as they live their normal everyday lives, and centers on the topic of "what would you eat for your final meal?"

Ōhinata launched the Medamayaki no Kimi Itsu Tsubusu? ( What is your perfect way to eat fried eggs? or lit: When Do You Break the Yolk of an Egg Fried Sunny-Side Up?) manga in Monthly Comic Beam magazine in 2012, and ended it on April 12. The manga's 12th and final volume shipped on May 11.

The manga inspired a four-episode Flash anime adaptation with live-action segments in August 2014. A separate live-action series adaptation premiered in November 2017.