Star Wars: Leia Ōjo no Shiren Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Health

The LINE Manga app announced on Saturday that Haruichi's Star Wars: Leia Ōjo no Shiren (Princess Leia's Test) manga is going on an indefinite hiatus due to Haruichi's poor physical health.

The manga launched on the LINE Manga app on May 4 (Star Wars Day), and has gone on short breaks multiple times since its launch.

The story centers on 16-year-old Leia Organa as she faces a mandatory test in preparation for becoming queen of Alderaan. Leia is busy with her studies of various topics such as politics and martial arts. She falls in love with the intellectual and kindhearted fellow Alderaanian Kia, whom she meets at youth parliament. Meanwhile, Leia is fearful of the expansion of the Empire's tyrannical rule, and she learns the important secret of her parents.

Haruichi was an Excellent Rookie Award winner in the young division of the 70th Tetsuya Chiba Awards. Doctor Strange , Haruichi's debut work, ran from November 2016 to March 2017 in DeNA 's free Manga Box app. Haruichi has also written manga related to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Deadpool works.

Yūsaku Komiyama ( Avengers: Zombies Assemble , Ixion Saga ) launched a manga adaptation of Claudia Gray 's Star Wars: Lost Stars novel in 2017. Yen Press is releasing the series in English.

