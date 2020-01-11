Sword Art Online: Progressive Manga Gets New Series This Month

The wraparound jacket band on the second and final volume of Shiomi Miyoshi 's Sword Art Online: Progressive - Hōei no Barcarole manga (pictured below right) revealed on Friday that a new manga in the series titled Sword Art Online: Progressive - Kuraki Yūyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of Deep Night) will launch in late January on the Comic Walker and Nico Nico Seiga websites. The manga features the same name as the fourth volume of Reki Kawahara 's and abec 's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series. Puyocha will draw the manga.

Miyoshi posted a picture from the wraparound jacket band on Friday.

Sword Art Online: Progressive - Hōei no Barcarole launched in Dengeki G's Comic in April 2018 as the second manga adaptation of the novels, adapting the third novel volume. The manga ended serialization in October, and the final chapter featured a message telling readers to "wait for news on the continuation of Kirito and Asuna's adventure."

Kiseki Himura ( Tawawa on Monday , Just Because! ) launched the first manga adaptation in Dengeki G's Magazine in June 2013, and ended it in February 2018 with seven volumes.

Yen Press released all seven volumes of Himura's manga in North America.

The Sword Art Online: Progressive novels feature a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is also releasing the novels in English.

