Dorohedoro Anime Blu-ray Discs to Have 12 TV Episodes Plus 6 Bonus Episodes

The official website for the television anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga announced that the anime will have 12 television episodes plus six new "Ma no Omake" (Magic Bonus) original video anime episodes. The bonus episodes will have a total runtime of about 30 minutes. The box sets will include new artwork by Q Hayashida and the anime's character designer Tomohiro Kishi .

The first box set will ship with the first six television episodes, promotional videos and commercials, clean opening and ending animation sequences, a bonus extra CD, a Nikaidō finger skateboard toy, and five stickers on May 20. The second box set with the last six television episodes, the six bonus episodes, promotional videos and commercials, and an original sneaker shoe-style earring will ship in the anime's second Blu-ray Disc box set on June 17.

The website also began streaming the show's ending sequence video on Sunday. The video features the anime's ending theme song "Who am I" by the unit (K)NoW_NAME.

The site previously streamed the anime's opening sequence on Friday. That video featured the anime's opening theme song "Welcome to Chaos" by (K)NoW_NAME.

The anime premiered on Sunday, January 12 on Tokyo MX . The anime streams in Japan on Netflix , and Netflix premiered the show before its premiere on Japanese television.

Viz Media describes the story in the manga's first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) is in charge of series composition. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is designing the characters. [K]NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) are composing the music.

The science-fiction manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in 1999, and later moved to Hibana and then Monthly Shonen Sunday . The manga ended in September 2018. The manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in November 2018.