Marii Taiyō Ends Gal Gohan Manga in 6 Chapters

Series launched in December 2016

This year's second issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Marii Taiyō 's Gal Gohan manga will end in six chapters.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

Okazaki Miku is a “gal”: a fun-loving high school student who expresses herself through bleached hair, sexy clothes, and heaps of accessories. Unfortunately, she's also flunking every class. When she asks her Home Economics teacher, Yabe Shinji, to help her bake bribery cookies for her disappointed teachers, she finds a new excitement in that small success--and Shinji is moved by her enthusiasm. Shinji decides to start a cooking club to better connect with his students, and Miku is first in line to join!

Taiyou launched the series in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in December 2016, and the eighth compiled book volume shipped on October 29.