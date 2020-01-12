Shogakukan Launches New Betsucomi Flower Digital Manga Magazine

Shogakukan announced on Saturday that it is launching a digital magazine spinoff of its Betsucomi magazine titled Betsucomi Flower (or Betsufura for short) on January 29. The new magazine will update with new chapters on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

Shogakukan stated that the magazine is for people who "want to read different genres" such as fantasy, mystery, and period pieces, and who want to immerse themselves in the story of an interesting world and forget about their everyday lives for a while. The magazine is also for people who want to read manga on their cell phones.

Launch titles include:

Kana Matsu's Bakumatsu Focus Rock

Yū Mitsuha's Boku to Majo ni Tsuite no Bibōroku (The Notebook about Me and the Witch)

(The Notebook about Me and the Witch) Toyama Monaka's Watashi-tachi ni wa Himitsu ga Aru (We Have A Secret)

(We Have A Secret) Nonoko's *Kiss wa Hatachi ni Natte kara (*Kiss After You Turn 20)

(*Kiss After You Turn 20) Nami Fujio's Okuyami wa Tsutsushinde Utsukushiku (Mourning is Respectfully Beautiful)

(Mourning is Respectfully Beautiful) Yoshimi Tōda's Kyō mo, Oishisō Desu ne (You Look Delicious Today Too)

(You Look Delicious Today Too) Chiyori's Ai to Kemono to Jukkai to (Love and Beasts and the 10 Commandments and)

Other artists in the magazine include Shin Kawamaru , Kiina Nishino, Kotoyu Tamura, and Yūko Amane.



Sources: Shogakukan, Betsucomi