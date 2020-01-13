Visual Art's/Key 's Campfire crowdfunding campaign for a new planetarian Snow Globe original video anime ( OVA ) surpassed its 50 million yen (about US$456,200) stretch goal last Thursday, which allows the campaign to now add an original constellation commentary CD track to previously revealed theme song and original soundtrack CD. The campaign will also give all backers 12 exclusive Yumemi constellation cards. The campaign announced a new 60 million yen (about US$547,400) stretch goal to include a new "celebration song" on the CD. The campaign will end on January 25

The campaign surpassed its base goal to raise 30 million yen (about US$276,000) on December 1, two days after launching. It surpassed its 40 million yen (about US$365,000) stretch goal to increase the length of the OVA on December 12. Staff originally planned for the OVA to be about 25 minutes long.

The new OVA will feature the prequel short story "Snow Globe," which debuted as part of a light novel volume that bundled with a limited-edition version of the original PC game. The other short stories in the compiled novel were "Jerusalem," "Hoshi no Hito" (Man of the Stars), and "Tircis to Aminte" (Tircis and Aminte). The novel also bundled with a limited edition of the PlayStation 2 version of the game, and Visual Art's VA Bunko imprint published it as a separate volume in 2008. The novel's four short stories inspired three drama CDs, and the Snow Globe CD debuted at Comic Market 71 in 2006.

Jin Tamamura ( The Girl in Twilight , Iron Vendetta ) is directing the planned OVA at Okuru to Noboru . Shogo Yasukawa ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is returning from the previous anime to handle series composition and the script. Hitomi Takechi ( Hyperdimension Neptunia ) is also returning to design the characters.

Other staff members include:

The previous planetarian anime project includes the five-episode planetarian: Chiisana Hoshi no Yume (planetarian: The Dream of the Small Star) anime, which premiered in July 2016, and the planetarian: Hoshi no Hito (planetarian: Star Person) anime film, which premiered in September 2016. The net anime adapts the main game's story, while the film is "another story" about what happens to Kuzuya afterward.

Funimation streamed the net anime and with an English dub. Funimation released the anime alongside the film on home video in August 2018.

Visual Art's/Key ran a successful Campfire crowdfunding campaign in Japan for a VR anime based on the novel, which debuted in July 2018.

Visual Art's/Key ( Clannad , Rewrite , Angel Beats! ) originally released the planetarian ~the reverie of a little planet~ "kinetic novel" in Japan on PC in 2004, before porting it to the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable consoles. The story takes place 30 years after a world war put a halt to space development. The protagonist, simply known as "the Junk Hunter," attempts to restore a planetarium's projector after meeting a robot.

Sekai Project licensed the PC version of the game and released it on Steam . VisualArt's also released an English version for iOS. Game developer Prototype released a Nintendo Switch version of the game in January 2019.