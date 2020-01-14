AAA Music Group to Disband 'For the Time Being' on December 31

Group will release compilation album on February 19, tour Japan in November

The official website for the AAA music group announced on Wednesday that the group will "temporarily" cease its activities on December 31. The announcement noted that the members of the group have been considering the future of the group and possible solo work since 2016, and have arrived at the conclusion that the group, entering into its 15th anniversary and with its members entering their 30s, will "cease activity and walk their own paths for the time being."

The group will release a best-of compilation album on February 19, which will also contain a collection of clips from the band, to mark its 15th anniversary. The group will begin its last Japan tour on November 7 in Saitama, and then perform in Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka, and Tokyo.

Last year, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Naoya Urata , the lead vocalist of AAA at the time, on suspicion of assaulting a 20-year-old woman. He allegedly approached a woman to invite her for a drink, and supposedly slapped the woman on the face after the she responded that she did not know him. Urata left the group on December 31 last year.

The group debuted with six members in 2005. AAA have performed theme songs for the One Piece , World Trigger , Sands of Destruction , and InuYasha: The Final Act anime, as well as the Initial D live-action film and the Kamen Rider Den-O show.