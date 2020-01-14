BanG Dream!'s Poppin'Party Single Debuts at #1 With 27,000 Copies

3rd Season's theme song CD is Poppin'Party's 1st to top Oricon's weekly chart

The "Initial/Yume o Uchinuku Shunkan ni!" single by Poppin'Party, the in-universe band for the BanG Dream! franchise , sold about 27,000 copies to rank #1 on the Oricon weekly singles chart for the January 6-12 week. The single is the first CD — single or album — by Poppin'Party to top Oricon's weekly charts.

The single shipped on Tuesday , and the single's title songs are the opening and ending themes, respectively, for the 3rd Season of the BanG Dream! anime. The new season will premiere on January 23. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and will stream it.

The BanG Dream! franchise focuses on competing girl bands. A notable trait of the franchise is that most of the voice actresses of the story's in-universe bands perform live on stage while playing their respective characters' in-story instruments.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise also inspired an anime film titled BanG Dream! FILM LIVE , which opened in 56 theaters in Japan last September.

The BanG Dream! franchise 's Argonavis all-male band will have both an anime and a game project of its own. The anime will broadcast in spring 2020, while the game, titled Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide will debut in the latter half of 2020.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web