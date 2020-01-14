Demon Slayer Manga Takes 19 of Top 20 Spots on Amazon's Weekly Ranking

Amazon Japan revealed the rankings for the top 100 manga books based on sales for the week of December 29 to January 4. Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga took 19 of the top 20 spots on Amazon's weekly manga ranking. The manga's upcoming 19th compiled book volume ranked at #1, and the other 18 volumes ranked at #3-20. The 95th volume of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga ranked at #2.

The week's top 20 list includes:

#1 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 19

's volume 19 #2 — Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece volume 95

's volume 95 #3 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 18

's volume 18 #4 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 9

's volume 9 #5 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 10

's volume 10 #6 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 7

's volume 7 #7 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1

's volume 1 #8 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2

's volume 2 #9 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 8

's volume 8 #10 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 14

's volume 14 #11 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 12

's volume 12 #12 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 11

's volume 11 #13 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 15

's volume 15 #14 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 13

's volume 13 #15 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 3

's volume 3 #16 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 16

's volume 16 #17 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 4

's volume 4 #18 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 6

's volume 6 #19 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 5

's volume 5 #20 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 17

Gotouge launched the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and Shueisha shipped the manga's 18th volume on December 4. Shueisha will release the 19th volume on February 4. Viz Media is publishing the main manga digitally and in print. The overall franchise — not just manga but also other publications, as well as digital releases — has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in April 2019, and it ran for 26 episodes. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. The anime will receive a sequel anime film.

Source: Anime! Anime! (animeanime)