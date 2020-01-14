News
Resident Evil 3 Remake Game's Trailer Previews Nemesis
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official YouTube channel for PlayStation began streaming on Tuesday a trailer for CAPCOM's remake of the Resident Evil 3 survival horror game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The video previews Nemesis.
The game will launch on April 3. The release will include the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance." CAPCOM describes the project as a "brand-new team-based survival horror experience." People who pre-order Resident Evil 3 will also receive a "Resident Evil 3 Classic Costume Pack."
CAPCOM's remake of the Resident Evil 2 survival horror game launched for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4. The game received the "Ultimate Game of the Year" award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 ceremony in London in November.
The original Resident Evil (Biohazard) survival horror game debuted for PlayStation in 1996. Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil.
Source: Official U.S. PlayStation Blog