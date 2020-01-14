Takashi Noguchi Launches Kōdō Wolf Racing Manga

New series centers on highway racing

This year's third issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Takashi Noguchi will launch a new manga series in the next issue on January 26. The series is titled Kōdō Wolf (Highway Wolf), and it will feature highway races. The manga's first chapter will be 45 pages long and include color opening pages.

Noguchi launched the Shinsengumi Rebellion manga in November 2017, and the third and final compiled book volume shipped this past March.

Noguchi wrote a manga adaptation of Baku Yumemakura 's Kurozuka supernatural romance novel, which in turn inspired an anime in 2008. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Crackle released the anime in North America.

Noguchi also created a spinoff of the late Mitsuteru Yokoyama 's classic manga Babel II called Babel II: The Returner in 2010. The series ended in Young Champion in January 2017. Noguchi launched the Ultra Red manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in 2013, and ended it in 2015. Akita Shoten published three compiled book volumes for the series.