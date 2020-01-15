Cagaster of an Insect Cage Anime Posts English Trailer, Cast, More Staff, February 6 Debut

Netflix 's NX on Netflix Twitter account began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the anime of Kachō Hashimoto 's Cagaster of an Insect Cage ( Mushikago no Cagaster ) manga on Wednesday. Additionally, Netflix 's page for the anime is streaming an English-dubbed trailer. The trailer reveals the anime's February 6 worldwide debut on Netflix . The anime's official website also began streaming the trailer, and also revealed the anime's cast, additional staff, and the theme song artists.

When a mutagenic plague that nearly wiped out humanity returns, two survivors will have to find a way forward. Cagaster of an Insect Cage premieres worldwide on February 6th. #Cagaster pic.twitter.com/PLTTfFQd5v — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 16, 2020

While the anime was initially announced in 2018 with GONZO in charge of animation production, the studio has since transferred a portion of its anime production, intellectual property, and rights management business to the newly formed Studio KAI company, and Studio KAI is now handling the animation production for Cagaster of an Insect Cage .

The cast includes (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

As previously announced, Koichi Chigira ( Tokyo Babylon , Full Metal Panic! , Last Exile ) is directing the anime. Newly announced staff members include Shuuichi Kouyama ( Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo , Black Cat ) in charge of series scripts, Akihiko Yamashita ( Howl's Moving Castle , Arrietty ) designing characters, Hitomi Kuroishi ( Code Geass , Shangri-La ) as composing the music, and the Okinawa Gonzo company for the 3D CG work.

Hilchryme is performing both the opening song "Be ZERO" (heard in the video above) and the ending theme song "Okubyō na Ōkami 2019" (Cowardly Wolf 2019).

Netflix describes the anime:

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease “Cagaster” turns people into giant murderous insects, this manga-based series follows the struggle of a young couple to stay alive.

The manga ran on Hashimoto's website from 2005 to 2013, and Tokuma Shoten eventually published seven volumes of the manga from January to June 2016. (The first two volumes shipped simultaneously in the first month.)

