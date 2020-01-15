Duel Masters Manga Launches New Series in February

The February 2020 issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Wednesday that the Duel Masters manga will launch a new series titled Duel Masters King in the next issue on February 15. Shigenobu Matsumoto is returning to draw the series. The March issue will bundle an oversized booklet for the manga's first chapter.

The overall manga series will enter the new "Jū Ō" (Ten Kings) story arc. For his fourth year as the protagonist of the franchise's manga, the character Joe Kirifuda will get a new outfit and powered-up deck for the new series. The magazine's website also stated that all characters will get a power-up.

The magazine revealed in December that the most recent series was entering its "final battle" in that issue. The manga's "Gacharange Series" arc ended in the February issue on Wednesday.

The manga launched in Coro Coro Comics in February 2017. Matsumoto drew the manga, with Yoshiki Ojime as the technical adviser. The manga's ninth volume shipped on July 26.

The latest anime series in the franchise is Dual Masters!! (with two exclamation points), which premiered in April.

Shinobu Sasaki ( Duel Masters VS , 2017's Duel Masters ) is directing series at Ascension , and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , Duel Masters VS , 2017's Duel Masters ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yosuke Yabumoto ( Duel Masters VS , 2017's Duel Masters ) is designing the characters, and Jun'ichi Igarashi ( Duel Masters VS , Duel Masters Versus Revolution Final ) is composing the music.

The anime is a continuation of the anime that premiered in April 2017, and then continued with a new series in April 2018. The protagonist is Joe Kirifuda, the son of the previous protagonist Katta Kirifuda. In the show's story, the balance of the Creature World is starting to crumble. A talking deck case named Decky comes to the human world to search for a Duel Master to preserve equilibrium. There he sees Joe's power to create creatures.