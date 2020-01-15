Hajime Yamamura's Seven Edge Manga Ends

4th/5th compiled book volumes ship on Friday

The fourth and fifth compiled book volumes of Hajime Yamamura 's Seven Edge manga will ship on Friday, marking the end of the series.

Yamamura ( Kamisama Dolls ) launched the Seven Edge manga in Shueisha 's Garaku.mag magazine in April 2015. The manga continued on Shueisha 's Garaku no Mori website after Garaku.mag ceased publication in August 2015. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume in July 2018.

The gun action manga centers on a young man who belongs to an extremist organization and plots to assassinate politicians.

Yamamura launched a new manga titled Shikkoku no Ziggy (Jet Black Ziggy) in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine on September 19. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun with violence, fear, and killing. The story begins when two women consumed by revenge appear in Ultima Castle, the world's last city.

Yamamura launched the Hime Yadori manga in Monthly Sunday GX in August 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume in July 2019.

Yamamura's Kamisama Dolls manga, which ended in 2013, inspired a 13-episode anime series that aired from July to September 2011. Crunchyroll streamed Kamisama Dolls in various countries as it aired in Japan.

Source: S-manga