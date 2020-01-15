Mobius Final Fantasy Smartphone Game Ends Service Worldwide in June

Service ends in Japan in March

The official Japanese and English websites for Square Enix 's Mobius Final Fantasy smartphone role-playing game announced on Wednesday that service for the game will end in Japan on March 31 and worldwide on June 30. Service will end after the Warrior of Despair story concludes in the game. The announcements noted "difficult discussions" that led to the decision to end service.

Sales of "Magicite" in-game currency ended in Japan on Wednesday and will end for the global version of the game on March 31. Players will be able to use the in-game currency until the game ends service.

Square Enix describes the game:

Created by an all-star development team including producer Yoshinori Kitase and writer Kazushige Nojima – known for their work on the acclaimed Final Fantasy VII and upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake – Mobius Final Fantasy is the story of a man who wakes up in a world called Palamecia with no memory of his past. There, he finds himself tasked with bringing hope to the world by unraveling a mysterious prophecy around the legendary warrior of light.

Square Enix released the game on iOS and Android devices in Japan in June 2015. The game made the iTunes Best of 2015 list in Japan. The global English version of the game launched in August 2016. The game then launched for PC via Steam in Japan in October 2016 and in the West in February 2017.