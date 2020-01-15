Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff

The official website for the television anime adaptation of their Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ( Maōjō de Oyasumi ) manga revealed the main cast and staff, as well as a teaser visual on Wednesday. Inori Minase will play Princess Syalis.

Mitsue Yamazaki is directing ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Tada Never Falls in Love ) the series at Doga Kobo ( The Helpful Fox Senko-san , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ). Yoshiko Nakamura ( Kabukibu! , Hiiro no Kakera - The Tamayori Princess Saga ) is in charge of series composition. Ai Kikuchi ( New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) is handling character designs.

The anime will premiere this year.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sshhh! Princess Syalis is trying to get a good night's sleep. Some shut-eye. Forty winks. Catch some Z's. Long ago in olden times when people and demons lived together in—well, disharmony, really – a demon king kidnaps a human princess and imprisons her in his castle. Bereft, the princess's subjects beat their chests in anguish…until a hero arises to spearhead Project Rescue Our Princess! While waiting for her knight in shining armor, what's an imprisoned princess to do …? Teddy-bear guards with bat wings are all very well, but her dungeon cell is bo-o-o-ring! So, she decides to wile away the long hours by sleeping. Now if only she could get comfortable…and didn't suffer from insomnia…

Kumanomata launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2016. The 13th volume will ship in Japan on Friday .