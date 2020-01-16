Arpeggio of Blue Steel Gets Another Tribute Manga in February

Takahiro Shinoda draws Kissa Arpeggio series

The official Twitter account for Shonengahosha 's Monthly Young King Ours GH magazine revealed on Thursday that Ark Performance 's Arpeggio of Blue Steel manga will have another tribute manga series by Takahiro Shinoda titled Kissa Arpeggio (Cafe Arpeggio) that will launch in the magazine's April issue on February 17.

Sakura Ikeda ended Sea Glass , a separate tribute manga for the franchise , in Monthly Young King Ours GH in November 2018. Sayaka Itsuki ended another tribute manga titled Mental Model Research on January 16.

Ark Performance launched the original Arpeggio of Blue Steel manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2009. Shonengahosha released the manga's 18th compiled book volume on October 1. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and shipped the 15th volume on November 12.

The original manga inspired a 2013 television anime, a 2015 compilation film of the television anime, and a brand-new 2015 anime film.