Fire Emblem: Three Houses Game's DLC Trailer Reveals 4th House

DLC side story 'Cindered Shadows' launches on February 12 in N. America, February 13 in Europe, Japan

Nintendo began streaming a trailer on Thursday for Intelligent Systems and KOEI Tecmo Games' Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo Switch game. The video previews the game's DLC side story "Cindered Shadows," which will launch on February 12 in North America. The DLC will feature new characters who are part of a secret fourth house, the Ashen Wolves, which is located in a new area called the Abyss.

Nintendo U.K.'s trailer revealed that the DLC will launch in Europe on February 13. The Japanese trailer also revealed the DLC's February 13 release date in Japan.

The DLC side story is the fourth wave of the game's expansion pass. Previous DLC waves included new outfits, items, battles, battalions, a sauna, and the recruitable character Anna.

The game launched in July 2019.

Nintendo first announced in January 2017 that it was working on a Fire Emblem game for Switch. The game is the first Fire Emblem console game since 2007's Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn .

Intelligent Systems' first Fire Emblem game launched in 1990 and spawned a series of tactical role-playing games. The Fire Emblem Fates game launched in Japan in June 2015 and in North America in February 2016. KOEI Tecmo Games, its Omega Force team, and its Team Ninja team also developed the Fire Emblem Warriors (Fire Emblem Musou) New Nintendo 3DS and Switch game, which launched in September 2017.