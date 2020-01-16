Innocent Manga's Musical Cancels Paris Performance

Performance was scheduled for February 9

The official website for the stage musical adaptation of Shin'ichi Sakamoto 's Innocent manga announced on Tuesday that the musical's Paris run has been cancelled due to "various circumstances." The musical was previously slated for one performance in Paris on February 9.

The musical ran at the Hulic Hall in Tokyo from November 29 to December 10 last year.

The manga is set at the beginning of the French Revolution at the tail end of the 18th century, and centers on Charles-Henri Sanson, the head of a family dynasty of executioners.

Sakamoto launched Innocent in 2013, and the manga changed its name to Innocent Rouge when it moved from Weekly Young Jump to Grand Jump in 2015. Shueisha published nine compiled book volumes for the original Innocent manga. The 11th volume of Innocent Rouge shipped on November 19. Grand Jump revealed in November that Innocent Rouge will end in four chapters.

Innocent was nominated for the 18th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize "Reader Award" in 2014, and was also nominated for the eighth Manga Taisho awards in 2015.