Darwin's Game Manga Gets Serialized Novel Prequel

This year's seventh issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine published the first chapter of a serialized prequel novel for FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga on Thursday. The FLIPFLOPs duo is once again working on the novel, with member Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) writing the story and member Yuki Takahata drawing the illustrations.

The novel's story focuses on Shuka and Rain's past.

The manga centers on Kaname Sudō, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled "Darwin's Game." He becomes involved in a social game where the stakes are life or death.

FLIPFLOPs launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Akita Shoten published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on December 6. Miyama provides the story for the manga, while Takahata provides the art. The manga entered its final arc on January 11.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode on January 3. FunimationNow is streaming the series as it airs. The anime will debut on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE on February 2.

Source: Comic Natalie