Donten: Laughing Under the Clouds Film Trilogy's English Dub Videos Streamed

Anime trilogy ships in N. America on February 4

Shout! Factory began streaming an English dub trailer and TV spot for the anime trilogy film adaptation of Kemuri Karakara 's Donten ni Warau Gaiden ( Laughing Under the Clouds - Side Story) manga on Thursday.

The company also began streaming an English-subtitled trailer and TV spot for the anime.

The company will release the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo pack on February 4. The release, under the title Donten: Laughing Under the Clouds - Gaiden: Three Film Collection , will include Japanese and English audio tracks and English subtitles.

Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory had announced in October 2018 that they were partnering to release anime films on home video.

Eleven Arts Anime Studio previously announced a distribution partnership with retailer Right Stuf in August 2018 to publish the Laughing Under the Clouds : Gaiden film trilogy and the two-part Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern films. Eleven Arts told ANN in October 2018 that Right Stuf would still publish those five total films as previously announced, and that its agreement with Shout! Factory would be for other titles. Shout! Factory and Eleven Arts ' announcement in November of the home video release of Laughing Under the Clouds : Gaiden did not mention any involvement by Right Stuf .

ANN reached out to Eleven Arts in November regarding the planned screening of the third film in the trilogy in theaters, but a company representative said Eleven Arts could not comment at that time. Eleven Arts had stated in September 2018 that it planned to screen the film in 2019.

Laughing Under the Clouds Gaiden: One Year After the Battle , the first film, opened in Japan in December 2017. Laughing Under the Clouds Gaiden: The Tragedy of Fuuma Ninja Tribe , the second film, opened in Japan in June 2018. Eleven Arts screened both films in the United States (under different English titles) in August 2018.

The third film, Laughing Under the Clouds Gaiden: Conspiracy of the Military , opened in Japan in September 2018.

Tetsuya Wakano (episode director for Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic , The Rolling Girls , Danbōru Senki Wars ) directed the trilogy at Wit Studio . Eiji Umehara ( Grimoire of Zero , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne ) handled the series composition, and Kii Tanaka ( M3 the dark metal , KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 ) was the character designer and chief animation director.