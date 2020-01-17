News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 30-January 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Eiga Kaiketsu Zorori ZZ no Himitsu (Kaiketsu Zorori the Movie: Secret of Double Z) anime film aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, December 31 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 1.7% rating.
The Air Bound CG anime film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, January 1 at 4:40 p.m. and earned 1.3% rating.
The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken (With Mother The Movie - The First Great Adventure) CG anime film aired on NHK Educational on Friday, January 3 at 8:55 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.
Masaaki Yuasa's The Night is Short Walk On, Girl anime film aired on NHK on Friday, January 3 at 11:30 p.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.
Additionally, the live-action "Kodoku no Gourmet 2017-2018 Ōmisoka Special Yoshū Fukushū" (Solitary Gourmet 2017-2018 New Year's Eve Special Preparation Review) special aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, December 30 at 3:00 p.m. and earned a 7.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 5 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|11.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 5 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8,5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 4 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.6
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 5 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.6
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|January 5 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.8
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|January 4 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|January 4 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.5
|Star ☆ Twinkle Precure
|TV Asahi
|January 5 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.5
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 4 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.0
|Animated Kyō wa Minna Kumagari da (We're Going on a Bear Hunt)
|NHK-E
|January 4 (Sat)
|09:30
|25 min.
|1.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)