Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 30-January 5

The Eiga Kaiketsu Zorori ZZ no Himitsu ( Kaiketsu Zorori the Movie: Secret of Double Z) anime film aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, December 31 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 1.7% rating.

The Air Bound CG anime film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, January 1 at 4:40 p.m. and earned 1.3% rating.

The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken (With Mother The Movie - The First Great Adventure) CG anime film aired on NHK Educational on Friday, January 3 at 8:55 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.

Masaaki Yuasa 's The Night is Short Walk On, Girl anime film aired on NHK on Friday, January 3 at 11:30 p.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.

Additionally, the live-action " Kodoku no Gourmet 2017-2018 Ōmisoka Special Yoshū Fukushū" (Solitary Gourmet 2017-2018 New Year's Eve Special Preparation Review) special aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, December 30 at 3:00 p.m. and earned a 7.6% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)