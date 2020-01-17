News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 30-January 5

Kaiketsu Zorori, Air Bound, The Night is Short Walk On, Girl films aired during holidays

The Eiga Kaiketsu Zorori ZZ no Himitsu (Kaiketsu Zorori the Movie: Secret of Double Z) anime film aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, December 31 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 1.7% rating.

The Air Bound CG anime film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, January 1 at 4:40 p.m. and earned 1.3% rating.

The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken (With Mother The Movie - The First Great Adventure) CG anime film aired on NHK Educational on Friday, January 3 at 8:55 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.

Masaaki Yuasa's The Night is Short Walk On, Girl anime film aired on NHK on Friday, January 3 at 11:30 p.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.

Additionally, the live-action "Kodoku no Gourmet 2017-2018 Ōmisoka Special Yoshū Fukushū" (Solitary Gourmet 2017-2018 New Year's Eve Special Preparation Review) special aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, December 30 at 3:00 p.m. and earned a 7.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 5 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 11.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 5 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 8,5
Detective Conan NTV January 4 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
One Piece Fuji TV January 5 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.6
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV January 5 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.8
My Hero Academia NTV January 4 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.3
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 4 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.5
Star ☆ Twinkle Precure TV Asahi January 5 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 4 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.0
Animated Kyō wa Minna Kumagari da (We're Going on a Bear Hunt) NHK-E January 4 (Sat) 09:30 25 min. 1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

