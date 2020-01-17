Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka Manga Creators Launch New Series

The March issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Saturday that Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka manga creators Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya will launch the new Succubus & Hitman manga series in the next issue on February 19. The manga's English subtitle is "A Young Hitman Between Heaven and Earth." "Chapter 0" of the manga debuted in the magazine on Saturday.

The "violence gun action" manga's story centers on a dual gun-wielding protagonist who makes makes a deal with the devil to reap the souls of sinners.

Fukami ( Psycho-Pass script) writes Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka , and Tokiya ( Teizokurei Monophobia ) provides the art. Naoya Tamura collaborates on the military setting. The creative team launched the series in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in June 2015, and Square Enix shipped the 11th compiled book volume on October 25. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga series in English.

The series inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.