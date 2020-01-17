Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight Manga Ends on January 24

Romance manga, about succubus moving with man in his 30s, launched in 2017

The January 31 issue of Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine revealed on Friday that Mikokuni Homare and studioHIP-CATs' Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight ( Saki-chan wa Konya mo Peko Peko ) romance manga will end in the magazine's next issue on January 24.

Seven Seas Entertainment 's Ghost Ship imprint licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Saki-chan is a beautiful young woman and just a little naive. She may seem harmless as she wanders the streets, but beware--she's a brand-new succubus who thrives on the lust of men! She's just...not very good at it yet. When she finds herself with an opportunity to move in with a 30-something man who's never slept with a woman before, she takes it, just like she'll take him! Er, eventually. This sweet and sexy comedy about a novice sex demon and her virgin partner will leave you satisfied but always hungry for more.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of the manga on January 28.

Homare has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine since December 22, 2017, and Houbunsha published the fourth compiled book volume last June.

Source: Weekly Manga Times website