Weathering With You Film Ranks #2 Again in U.S. on Thursday

Film earns US$3 million in 2-day fan preview screenings, wider screenings opened on Friday

The Box Office Mojo website reported on Friday that Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You anime film earned US$1,445,534 and ranked at #2 at the United States box office for Thursday, after also ranking at #2 on Wednesday. The film has earned US$3,039,961 in its first two days.

Fathom Events screened the film in theaters in the United States on Wednesday and Thursday . The screenings were a "Special Fan Preview" with exclusive bonus content before GKIDS opened the film in North America on Friday . The screenings starting on Friday have both English-subtitled screenings and English-dubbed screenings.

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky...

Weathering With You opened in 359 theaters and 448 screens in Japan last July, and is now the #7 highest-earning domestic film of all time in Japan and was the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2019. The film has earned 14.02 billion yen (about US$129 million) in Japan as of December 8.

The anime won the Audience Award at the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles in October, and also won the Best Animated Feature Film at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia on November 21. The film received a nomination in the Best Animated Independent Feature category for the 47th Annual Annie Awards. The Annie Awards ceremony will be held on January 25.

The film was submitted for consideration for both the Animated Feature Film category and the Best International Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards, but did not receive a nomination in either category. The film is also nominated for Animation of the Year for the Japan Academy Film Prize Association's 43rd annual awards this year.

Source: Box Office Mojo