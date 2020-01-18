Love is Like a Cocktail's Crystal na Yōsuke Launches New Manga in February

Bonnō☆Saiyūki manga reimagines famous Journey to the West story

The February issue of Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine announced on Saturday that Crystal na Yōsuke will launch a new manga titled Bonnō☆Saiyūki in the magazine's March issue on February 19. The author posted a preview image of the manga on Twitter on Saturday:

The manga is a reimagining of the famous Journey to the West story, and centers on the Buddhist priest Genjō and his journey to India as he is accompanied by three beautiful and charming women: Son Gokū, Cho Hakkai, and Sha Gojyo.

Crystal na Yōsuke launched the Osake wa Fūfu ni Natte kara manga on Shogakukan 's free manga website Yawaraka Spirits in 2015, and ended the series in its 12th volume, which shipped on September 12.

The manga inspired a 13-episode series of anime shorts that premiered in October 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime under the title Love is Like a Cocktail . A Blu-ray Disc for the series bundled an unaired 14th episode when it shipped in November 2018 in Japan.