Sayori Ochiai's Gingitsune Manga Resumes in February

The February issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on Saturday that Sayori Ochiai 's Gingitsune manga will resume serialization in the magazine's March issue on February 19. The manga's 14th volume will ship in April.

The manga had gone on hiatus in the March 2017 issue, returned for one chapter in the May 2017 issue, and was absent again in the June 2017 issue. The July 2017 issue then announced that the manga was going on an indefinite hiatus.

In the story, Makoto is the heiress to a shrine that was built in honor of Inari. Even though her father manages the shrine, Inari's messenger, Gintarō, suddenly appears in her life marking her as the true successor. Gintarō is lazy and unmotivated, but has the power to help people. The series is described as a "heart-filled fantasy" as Makoto and Gintarō help people who come to the shrine and make new friends.

Ochiai launched the Gingitsune manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2009, and Shueisha published the 13th compiled volume in January 2017.

The series inspired a television anime adaptation titled Gingitsune: Messenger Fox of the Gods that premiered in October 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series in North America and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in March 2015.