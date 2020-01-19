Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Highlights Faust in New Gameplay Video

Fighting game launches in late 2020

Arc System Works began streaming a new gameplay video for its upcoming Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game on Sunday. The video highlights gameplay for the previously teased returning character Faust.

The game will launch in late 2020. Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, and Potemkin.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 , the series' latest entry, was marketed as both a new entry in the series and as a lower-priced online update for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator . The game launched for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC in May 2017, and also launched in arcades in Japan in the same month.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998.