Manga Creator, Illustrator Baron Yoshimoto to Attend Angoulême Festival

Pie International announced on Thursday that manga creator and illustrator Baron Yoshimoto will attend the 47th Angoulême International Comics Festival. Yoshimoto will participate in a book signing and a live painting event from January 30 to February 2. He will also participate in a public conference on January 31 at 1:00 p.m. with manga artist Sansuke Yamada and Emily Yoshimoto.

Pie International released The Art of Baron Yoshimoto, a bilingual (Japanese and English) hardbound artbook featuring 184 pages, in October.

Yoshimoto's collective works received the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology's Award at the 48th Japan Cartoonists Association Awards in April 2019.

This year's Angoulême Festival runs from January 30 through February 2 in the Angoulême area of France. In addition to Baron Yoshimoto attending the event, Inio Asano ( Goodnight Punpun , Solanin ) and Yukito Kishiro ( Battle Angel Alita ) will each host a Masterclass at the event.

The event will host an exhibition about fantasy and folklore that will include works such as Naruto , and a separate exhibition will focus on Battle Angel Alita . The event will also host an exhibition for Yoshiharu Tsuge 's works. Several manga are nominated for this year's awards.

Last year, Rumiko Takahashi received the Grand Prix d'Angoulême. The award entitles Takahashi to be the marshal for the 2020 awards.

The festival launched in 1974 as an event celebrating comics from countries throughout the world.

Source: Press release