Akiko Higashimura's Bishoku Tantei Akechi Goro Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Tomoya Nakamura stars as handsome, food-loving detective in April series

NTV opened an official website on Tuesday to announce that Akiko Higashimura 's Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō (Gourmet Detective Gorō Akechi) manga will get a live-action series on the network's Sunday drama timeslot in April. An official Twitter account for the series also opened and began streaming a video for the announcement.

Tomoya Nakamura (live-action March comes in like a lion films, live-action Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! series) is playing the title character Gorō Akechi.

Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine had revealed on December 28 that the manga will have an "important announcement" in the magazine's March issue on January 28.

Higashimura's original manga debuted as a one-shot in Cocohana in June 2015. Higashimura then launched the series in September 2015. The fifth compiled book volume shipped in June 2018.

The magazine describes the manga's story:

"Food" is at the heart of the case... Handsome detective Gorō Akechi tastes and solves the mysteries of the world!

Higashimura launched the Gisō Furin (Disguised Adultery) color web manga on the web manga site XOY in December 2017. The manga moved to the LINE Manga service in January when XOY closed that same month. Bungei Shunju published the manga's sixth and seventh volumes on December 12. The seventh compiled book volume is listing the series as ending in the eighth volume in spring 2020.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish and Tokyo Tarareba Girls both inspired live-action adaptations. Kodansha Comics is releasing both manga in English.