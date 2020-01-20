Granblue Fantasy: Versus Game's Video Previews Matchup-Exclusive Music

PS4 game ships in Japan on February 6, in West in Q1 2020

The official Twitter account for Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy : Versus PlayStation 4 fighting game began streaming a new gameplay video on Monday. The video shows a fight between Lancelot and Percival. The account revealed that special background music will play for certain character matchups, such as Lancelot vs. Percival and Zeta vs. Vaseraga. The characters will also say exclusive lines.

格闘ゲームでアツくなる要素といえば「専用 BGM 」! 本作では「ランスロットvsパーシヴァル」「ゼタvsバザラガ」にそれぞれ専用 BGM が用意されています。バトル中の特別なセリフの数々にも注目です! #GBVS #グラブルVS(@gbvs_official)January 20

The game will launch in Japan on the PS4 on February 6. The game was originally slated for release in 2019 in Japan.

XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe will release the game in North America and Europe, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. Both companies will also release a Physical Premium Edition (seen below), a Digital Deluxe Edition, and a Digital Character Pass Set.

All three editions will include a color pack and a PS4 theme and avatar set, as well as a code to redeem items for the Granblue Fantasy smartphone game (the code will also be available to those who purchase the physical and digital standard edition of the game). The Physical Premium Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition will include the game's soundtrack and an art book. Both the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Digital Character Pass Set will include a character pass for five upcoming characters (the character pass is also digitally available separately), and the Digital Deluxe Edition will also include an exclusive PS4 theme illustration.

Game director Tetsuya Fukuhara reportedly said last February that the game will launch worldwide simultaneously. Playable characters revealed so far include Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, Lowain, Ladiva, Percival, Metera, Zeta, and Vaserage. Stella Magna is composing the music for the game.

The first Character Pass will have a total of five characters. Chaos Bringer and Narmaya will debut in March, and Soriz and Djeeta will debut in April. Belial will be part of the game's Character Pass 2 as DLC. The character will also appear in the story of the RPG Mode in the game. Additionally, Chaos Bringer will be a boss character in the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink PlayStation 4 game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.