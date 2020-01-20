Mainichi Shimbun: Families, Victims of Kyoto Animation Arson Get Workers' Comp

Kyoto local government to convene committee in February to determine distribution of donations to families

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported last week that the Kyoto Labor Bureau has begun paying workers' compensation to the families of the victims and those who were injured from the arson attack on Kyoto Animation .

The Kyoto Prefectural Government also confirmed on Saturday that it has finished collecting its survey determining child-rearing costs and aftereffects of the attack for the injured and the families of the victims of the attack, and will begin distributing the money raised through donations totaling 3,314,438,000 yen (about US$30 million). A seven-member committee, which includes the Prefectural Government and the Kyoto Bar Association, will formulate a plan for the individual distribution of the money. Kyoto governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki stated that the committee is aiming to convene within the first half of February.

Kyoto Animation CEO Hideaki Hatta previously stated that the money received from donations will go to the victims and their families. The company only recently closed its bank account set up to receive donations on December 27. The bank account opened on July 24, and reached 2,915,460,000 yen (about US$26.8 million) by October 17. The studio later handed control of the account to the custody of the Kyoto Prefectural Government, who will oversee the donation money's transfer to the victims of the fire and their families. Kyoto Animation will not handle the money itself. Sentai Filmworks confirmed in December that it had sent the final distribution of funds from its GoFundMe campaign to the studio.

On July 18, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. The fire killed 36 people and injured 33 others. In addition to those victims, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Kyoto Prefectural Police have apprehended a 41-year-old man who allegedly used gasoline to start the fire, and they are investigating the case as arson. The man allegedly bought 40 liters of gasoline in two canisters and used a cart to transport the gasoline to Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. Police have yet to arrest the man as he is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries from the fire. The man is now undergoing rehabilitation and is able to communicate.

Kyoto Animation held a public memorial service for the victims of the fire at the Miyako Messe event hall in Kyoto on November 3-4.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun (link 2 [大川泰弘]) via Yaraon!