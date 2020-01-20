Onsen Yōsei Hakone-chan's Daisuke Yui Launches New Manga

Ohisama Birdie manga about girls playing golf launches on January 26

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website announced on Monday that it will launch a new manga by manga creator Daisuke Yui on Monday titled Ohisama Birdie (Sunny Birdie) on January 26. The slice-of-life manga will focus on girls playing golf.

Yui's Onsen Yōsei Hakone-chan manga ran on Aplix's Comic Metor website from 2012 to 2014, and Holp published the second compiled book volume in April 2014. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime. Comic Meteor reposted the first three chapters to celebrate the announcement of the television anime, and Yui published six new chapters in Comic Metor from October to December 2015.

Yui previously launched the Yumizuka Iroha wa Tejun ga Daiji! manga on Shonen Jump+ in June 2017, and ended it with four volumes in 2018.

Source: Shonen Jump+