Voice Actor Brice Armstrong Passes Away at 84

Hinamatsuri is nominally a comedy, but if you're looking for just laughs, it may not quite deliver - but when it is funny, it works really well. ― Hinamatsuri, which takes its name from a pun on the words for the main character's name and “festival” as well as the fact that “hinamatsuri” is a specific holiday also known as “girls' day,” is a bit of an unbalanced show. It ranges between being very fun...