Voice Actor Brice Armstrong Passes Away at 84
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Voiced narrator in Dragon Ball, Captain Ginyu in Dragon Ball Z
Talent management agency Mary Collins Agency announced on Sunday that voice actor Brice Armstrong passed away of natural causes on January 10. He was 84.
Armstrong is perhaps best known in anime as the voice of the narrator in Funimation's dub of Dragon Ball, as well as numerous minor characters. He voiced Captain Ginyu in Dragon Ball Z. He also voiced the narrator in Dragon Ball Movie 4: The Path to Power, and Lord Slug in Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug. He voiced Igari in Baki the Grappler, Masamune in Samurai 7, and Douglas in the Lupin III: Farewell to Nostradamus film.
Armstrong retired from voice acting in 2009.
